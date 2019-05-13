There’s Introduction to Sanskrit Classes at MAHA Yoga in Pa‘ia every Sunday until May 26th. Hosted by River Cummings, students will learn to chant the Sanskrit alphabet, and work through common chants heard in yoga classes. These classes also count toward continuing education requirements for Yoga Alliance certifications. Here’s a great opportunity to deepen your yoga practice and continue with ongoing yoga teacher trainings. No drop-ins. Pre-register online. $80-$100. 10:30-11:45am. MAHA Yoga, (24 Luna Place, Pa‘ia); 808-870-7577; maha-yoga.com

photo courtesy of Flickr/SunnyButCoolToday

