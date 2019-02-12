An Intro to Medical Cannabis Talk will be at Leis Family Class Act Restaurant on Saturday, February 16th. The discussion will be led by Michael Backes, a cannabis researcher and the author of Cannabis Pharmacy: The Practical Guide to Medical Marijuana. His presentation will explain how and why cannabis works to manage a range of symptoms, different methods of administration, and the differences between THC, CBD, and other plant compounds. The registration fee includes a hot buffet lunch and class materials. $20. 1-3pm. Pa’ina Building at UH Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); eventbrite.com

photo courtesy of Teri Freitas Gorman