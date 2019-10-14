Learn how to Interpret Dream Circles at The Sacred Garden of Maliko on Thursday, October 17th. The class will learn how to interpret their dreams using an an active dreaming four-step technique. Share your dreams with the group, and experience a waking dream (lucid dream). The class will be taught by Lalena L. Vann. Go online for more information. 10am. The Sacred Garden, (460 Kaluanui Rd., Makawao); 808-757-8761; sacredgardenmaui.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Lalenya Laurie Vann

