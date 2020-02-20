Learn “How to Access the Power of Soul with Meditation” at Yoga Loft in Kihei on Wednesday, February 26th. Attendees will learn meditation skills that will help them transform their lives. Topics include: mindful practice and a way to inner peace, how to transform yourself, how to reach your full spiritual potential, and more. There’ll also be an interactive presentation. Free. 7pm. Yoga Loft, (1847 S. Kihei Rd. Suite 203); 808-298-1777; mauiyogaloft.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/The Yoga Loft

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

Share this:

Comments

comments