Attend the Herb Pharm Consumer Lecture at Down to Earth in Kahului on Tuesday, February 18th. Led by Herbalist Autumn Summers, attendees will learn how Herb Pharm produces their herbal products with organically-grown wild-crafted herbs, non-GMO ingredients, and more. Topics include: What Sets Herb Pharm Apart, Seasonal Wellness for everyone, and Herbs for Stress Support. Free. 6:30pm. Down to Earth, (305 Dairy Rd., Kahului); downtoearth.org

