Attend Heaven & Earth: A Sound Bath at Island Spirit Yoga in Lahaina on Sunday, March 1st. The sound bath will be led by Jules Gard and Jennifer Loftus. Students will experience heavenly vibrations with instruments designed to help you tune into earth, wind, fire, and air elements. Enjoy the sounds of Tibetan singing bowls, crystal singing bowls, and Koshi wind chimes. $30. 5pm. Island Spirit Yoga, (840 Waine‘e St., Lahaina); 808-667-2111; islandspirityoga.com

photo courtesy of Flickr/R. Miller

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

Share this:

Comments

comments