Heart and Soul Walking Club at Queen Kaahumanu Center

The Heart and Sole Walking Club will happen at Queen Kaahumanu Center on Tuesday and Thursday throughout the year. In conjunction with the QKC Cares initiative, Heart and Sole Walking Club promotes health and wellness through solo and group walking (no running allowed). Registration is free, and prizes will be distributed to the registered walker with the highest number of laps. Free. 10am-1pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/QKC

 

