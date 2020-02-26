Heal Grief Support Group at Hospice Maui

A Heal Grief Support Group will meet at Hospice Maui on Tuesday, March 3rd. Join participants and share information about the death of a loved one, how your grief is progressing, what has worked to help, and what challenges you’re currently facing. The event will be a safe space that supports healing. Free. 3pm. Hospice Maui, (400 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-244-5555; hospicemaui.org

