The Gift of Love: Maui Blood Drive will be at Kihei Community Center on Thursday, February 21st and at H.P. Baldwin High School on Friday, February 22nd. Take the time to donate blood this February – you never know whose life you could help save. Did you know that just one pint of blood can save three lives? Go online for more info. Free. 2/21: 10:45am-4pm. Kihei Community Center, (303 E Lipoa St, Kihei). 2/22: 7:15am-1:45pm. H.P. Baldwin High School, (1650 W. Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); bbhdonor.org

photo courtesy of Flickr/Bryan Jones