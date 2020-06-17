Family Spa Offers Free Massages to Essential Maui Workers

Family-run Ho’omana Spa Maui is paying it forward to key workers thanks to a customer promotion – as the community struggles to emerge from the COVID-19 lockdown. The Makawao spa’s “Buy One, Give One” campaign throughout June offers to donate a massage to an essential worker in the Maui community when a customer books an appointment. To book an appointment as part of the “Buy One, Give One” campaign, call (808) 573-8256​, or email: reservations@HoomanaSpaMaui.com

To see the Spa’s full suite of treatments, go online at: https://www.hoomanaspamaui.com

