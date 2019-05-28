The Esoteric Hawaiian Fern Medicine Class will be at Mindful Living Group in Kihei on Saturday, June 1st. Students will learn about the “Principles of Aloha,” and ancient Hawaiian medicine practices that are considered sacred knowledge. The workshop will begin with a handpan sound blessing by Abria Joseph. Tickets are available online. $55. 9am. Mindful Living Group, (1300 N Holopono Dr., Kihei); 808-206-9371; Brightstarevents.com
photo courtesy of Flickr/David Eickhoff
For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events
Comments