Empowerment Self-Defense at Body in Balance in Lahaina

The Empowerment Self-Defense series begins at Body in Balance in Lahaina on Sunday, January 5th. The 8-week self defense workshop is designed by women for women. It’s a global teaching movement that empowers self defense as a comprehensive approach to violence prevention. Classes will focus on awareness, assertiveness skills, and easy-to-learn physical strategies. Space is limited. Sign up online. Sundays until February 23. $25-$125. 1:30-2:30pm. Body in Balance Pilates Studio, (142 Kupuohi St. F2, Lahaina); 808-661-1116

