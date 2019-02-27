Deepak Chopra’s Primordial Sound Meditation and Ayurveda Classes are happening at Lumeria Maui every Wednesday until March 27th. Taught by Chopra Center Certified instructor Arlene Fox, M.Ed., learn more about the seven main chakras, how to perfect your practice, how to explore higher states of consciousness, and nadi channels. Each session is available a la carte, call to register. $39. 3pm-4:30pm. Lumeria, (1813 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-281-4650; lumeriamaui.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Deepak Chopra
