Day of Hope at Four Seasons Maui Resort

The Annual Day of Hope 10K Run and 5K Run/Walk will be at Four Seasons Maui Resort on Saturday, November 2nd. Celebrate 30 years of hope with a scenic 10K run or 5K run/walk, and stay for the post-race continental breakfast on the Oceanfront Lawn. Howard “Dash” Dashefsky is the master of ceremonies, and there’ll also be prizes, a Keiki Dash on Wailea Beach, and resort stylists cutting off ponytails for Wigs for Kids. The event will conclude with a traditional Hawaiian canoe ceremony. $60. 6:30am. Four Seasons Resort at Wailea, (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); Dayofhopemaui.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/ Four Seasons Resort Maui Wailea

