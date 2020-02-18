Da Kidney Da Kine at Queen Kaahumanu Center

Da Kidney Da Kine will be at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center on Saturday, February 22nd. Join National Kidney Foundation of Hawai‘i in celebration of its 15th annual event on Maui. Attendees 18 and older are invited to have a free kidney screening. The screening includes: (1) height, weight, and blood pressure measurements, (2) blood and urine analysis, and (3) a private one on one consultation with a licensed clinician to discuss your results. Free. 9am. Queen Ka’ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); kidney.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii

