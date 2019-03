There’s a Crystal Ball Gazing Workshop at Temple of Peace in Haiku on Friday, March 22nd. The class will be taught by Uma Silbey, an author who has pioneered gemstone, quartz crystal, and energy studies throughout her career. Learn how to properly gaze at crystal balls with Silbey’s personal collection! $15. 6pm. Temple of Peace, (575 Haiku Rd., Haiku); templeofpeacemaui.com

photo courtesy of Flickr/MzScarlett/ A.K.A. Michelle

