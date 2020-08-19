Calling all Cancer Warriors! MAUI CANCER WELLNESS RETREATS

Maui Cancer Wellness Retreats (MCWR) will be holding a FREE & COVID-19 SAFE half day CANCER SUPPORT workshop to educate Maui’s Cancer patients on October 3, 2020 at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church located at 25 W. Lipoa Street, Kihei, HI 96753 from 8:00am to 4:00pm., registration required.
MCWR is dedicated to empowering cancer patients through education, self-exploration, and experiential learning; including genetics of cancer, epigenetic, psycho-oncology, science behind healing and shutting off the disease process.
In this retreat, cancer survivors will learn skills to transform their lives to a new and better level of health through evidence-based information, experiential learning and compassion. The retreat offers cancer patients an ideal opportunity to recharge and rejuvenate and will include:
- Community support for Cancer Patients provided: people discuss their lives and make bonds for further supporting each other’s needs.
- Discussion on how to improve immune function with not only mind body techniques/talking to your subconscious mind, but also what foods actually strengthen the immune system.
- Creating a vision board for what you really want and need for the next upcoming 6 months to a year.
- Discussion of needs of cancer patients and their families and how we can meet these needs with education and support.
- Healthy Nutritious lunch and snacks provided, taste the difference and note how you feel.
Safety is our utmost priority, and adhering to all COVID-19 precautions:
- Temperature readings taken on arrival during registration.
- Three (3) pertinent questions regarding previous exposure risk.
- Social distancing.
- Hand Sanitizer provided and utilized.
- Mandatory Face Coverings. (Masks will be provided if you don’t have one).
- Individual lunch (not buffet in deference to COVID-19 precautions).
Please join us to connect, learn and grow during your cancer journey. For more information and to register (limited seating), go to https://mauicancerwellnessretreats.org/daytreats
October 3rd Daytreat Agenda:
8:00 to 8:30 AM – Check in at St. Theresa’s Church, Pick up your Self Care Gift Bag
8:30 to 10:00 AM- Blessing by Father Terry, Introductions, and Share your story
10:00 to 10:15 AM- Break with healthy treats teas and coffee
10:15 to 11:15 AM- Wendy MacDonald workshop on “Dealing with Uncertainty”
11:15 t0 12:15 AM- “Boosting your Immune System” by Medical doctor TBD
12:15 to1:00 PM- Healthy lunch with clean nutritious food, reflect in your journals
1:00pm to 3:00 PM – formulating a vision for the year, using vision board with sharing of insights found. Dr. Bridget Bongaard
3:00 to 4:00 PM – Wrap up, evaluations, closing, and adjournment
