Calling all Cancer Warriors! MAUI CANCER WELLNESS RETREATS

Maui Cancer Wellness Retreats (MCWR) will be holding a FREE & COVID-19 SAFE half day CANCER SUPPORT workshop to educate Maui’s Cancer patients on October 3, 2020 at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church located at 25 W. Lipoa Street, Kihei, HI 96753 from 8:00am to 4:00pm., registration required.

MCWR is dedicated to empowering cancer patients through education, self-exploration, and experiential learning; including genetics of cancer, epigenetic, psycho-oncology, science behind healing and shutting off the disease process.

In this retreat, cancer survivors will learn skills to transform their lives to a new and better level of health through evidence-based information, experiential learning and compassion. The retreat offers cancer patients an ideal opportunity to recharge and rejuvenate and will include:

Community support for Cancer Patients provided: people discuss their lives and make bonds for further supporting each other’s needs.

Discussion on how to improve immune function with not only mind body techniques/talking to your subconscious mind, but also what foods actually strengthen the immune system.

Creating a vision board for what you really want and need for the next upcoming 6 months to a year.

Discussion of needs of cancer patients and their families and how we can meet these needs with education and support.

Healthy Nutritious lunch and snacks provided, taste the difference and note how you feel.

Safety is our utmost priority, and adhering to all COVID-19 precautions:

Temperature readings taken on arrival during registration.

Three (3) pertinent questions regarding previous exposure risk.

Social distancing.

Hand Sanitizer provided and utilized.

Mandatory Face Coverings. (Masks will be provided if you don’t have one).

Individual lunch (not buffet in deference to COVID-19 precautions).

Please join us to connect, learn and grow during your cancer journey. For more information and to register (limited seating), go to https://mauicancerwellnessretreats.org/daytreats

October 3rd Daytreat Agenda:

8:00 to 8:30 AM – Check in at St. Theresa’s Church, Pick up your Self Care Gift Bag

8:30 to 10:00 AM- Blessing by Father Terry, Introductions, and Share your story

10:00 to 10:15 AM- Break with healthy treats teas and coffee

10:15 to 11:15 AM- Wendy MacDonald workshop on “Dealing with Uncertainty”

11:15 t0 12:15 AM- “Boosting your Immune System” by Medical doctor TBD

12:15 to1:00 PM- Healthy lunch with clean nutritious food, reflect in your journals

1:00pm to 3:00 PM – formulating a vision for the year, using vision board with sharing of insights found. Dr. Bridget Bongaard

3:00 to 4:00 PM – Wrap up, evaluations, closing, and adjournment

