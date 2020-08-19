MauiTime, Mauis Best News, Information and Entertainment Site

Calling all Cancer Warriors! MAUI CANCER WELLNESS RETREATS

Maui Cancer Wellness Retreats (MCWR) will be holding a FREE & COVID-19 SAFE half day CANCER SUPPORT workshop to educate Maui’s Cancer patients on October 3, 2020 at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church located at 25 W. Lipoa Street, Kihei, HI 96753 from 8:00am to 4:00pm., registration required.

MCWR is dedicated to empowering cancer patients through education, self-exploration, and experiential learning; including genetics of cancer, epigenetic, psycho-oncology, science behind healing and shutting off the disease process.

In this retreat, cancer survivors will learn skills to transform their lives to a new and better level of health through evidence-based information, experiential learning and compassion. The retreat offers cancer patients an ideal opportunity to recharge and rejuvenate and will include:

  • Community support for Cancer Patients provided: people discuss their lives and make bonds for further supporting each other’s needs.
  • Discussion on how to improve immune function with not only mind body techniques/talking to your subconscious mind, but also what foods actually strengthen the immune system.
  • Creating a vision board for what you really want and need for the next upcoming 6 months to a year.
  • Discussion of needs of cancer patients and their families and how we can meet these needs with education and support.
  • Healthy Nutritious lunch and snacks provided, taste the difference and note how you feel.

Safety is our utmost priority, and adhering to all COVID-19 precautions:

  • Temperature readings taken on arrival during registration.
  • Three (3) pertinent questions regarding previous exposure risk.
  • Social distancing.
  • Hand Sanitizer provided and utilized.
  • Mandatory Face Coverings. (Masks will be provided if you don’t have one).
  • Individual lunch (not buffet in deference to COVID-19 precautions).

Please join us to connect, learn and grow during your cancer journey. For more information and to register (limited seating), go to https://mauicancerwellnessretreats.org/daytreats

October 3rd Daytreat Agenda:

8:00 to 8:30 AM – Check in at St. Theresa’s Church, Pick up your Self Care Gift Bag

8:30 to 10:00 AM- Blessing by Father Terry, Introductions, and Share your story

10:00 to 10:15 AM- Break with healthy treats teas and coffee

10:15 to 11:15 AM- Wendy MacDonald workshop on “Dealing with Uncertainty”

11:15 t0 12:15 AM- “Boosting your Immune System” by Medical doctor TBD

12:15 to1:00 PM- Healthy lunch with clean nutritious food, reflect in your journals

1:00pm to 3:00 PM – formulating a vision for the year, using vision board with sharing of insights found. Dr. Bridget Bongaard

3:00 to 4:00 PM – Wrap up, evaluations, closing, and adjournment

Image courtesy https://mauicancerwellnessretreats.org/daytreats

