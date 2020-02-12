Buddhism For Everyday Life at Nisei Veterans Memorial Center

Buddhism For Everyday Life is happening at Nisei Veterans Memorial Center on Saturday, February 15th. Led by Reverend Kiyohara of the Makawao Buddhist Temple of the Honpa Hongwanji Mission of Hawai‘i, the talk will focus on Buddhist principles. Topics include the practical application of Buddhist insights, ideas, and values in everyday life, plus more. The event will begin with a simple group meditation. Free. 1:30pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (Go For Broke Place, 665 Kahului Beach Rd., Kahului); 808-244-6862; nvmc.org

