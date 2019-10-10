Blood Bank of Hawaii’s October Blood Drive

Blood Bank of Hawaii’s October Blood Drives will take place from Monday, October 14th until Friday October 18th at various Maui locations. October’s Halloween and vampire-themed blood drive is focused on quenching the needs of Hawai‘i’s patients. Donating blood saves lives! Call or go online to make an appointment. Free. Schedule & Locations: 10/14-Cameron Center Auditorium (10am-5pm); 10/15- King Kekaulike High School (9:30am-3pm); 10/16- Cameron Center Auditorium (7am-3pm); 10/17- HP Baldwin High School (8:30am-3:30pm); 10/18- Cameron Center Auditorium (7am-2pm); 808-848-4770; bloodbanktough.org
photo courtesy of Facebook/Blood Bank of Hawaii
For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events
