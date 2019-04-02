Maui Time

Biofeedback Training & Mental Health at Cameron Center

There’s a Biofeedback Training & Mental Health Training at Cameron Center on Friday, April 5th. Join Andrea C. Dias, ABSP, a former professional bodyboarding athlete, for Mental Health of America’s April Brown Bag series. Biofeedback is a mind-body therapy technique used to show how an individuals’ thoughts and emotions affect their physiology. 12:30pm. Cameron Center Auditorium, (95 Mahalani Street, Kahului); jwcameroncenter.org

