There’s a Biofeedback Training & Mental Health Training at Cameron Center on Friday, April 5th. Join Andrea C. Dias, ABSP, a former professional bodyboarding athlete, for Mental Health of America’s April Brown Bag series. Biofeedback is a mind-body therapy technique used to show how an individuals’ thoughts and emotions affect their physiology. 12:30pm. Cameron Center Auditorium, (95 Mahalani Street, Kahului); jwcameroncenter.org
photo courtesy of Mental Health of America
