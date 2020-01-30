AquariOM at Maui Ocean Center

Attend the first AquariOM class of 2020 at Maui Ocean Center on Tuesday, February 4th. Take your yoga practice to a whole new level while practicing in Maui Ocean Center’s Open Ocean Exhibit. While being surrounded by the graceful beauty of swimming sharks, stingrays, and Maui marine life, you’re sure to experience yogic bliss, relaxation, and inspiration. Please bring a yoga mat or towel, any yoga props you may need, and a reusable water bottle. Go online for more information. $20. 5:30pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maʻalaea Rd., Maʻalaea); 808-270-7068; mauioceancenter.com

