Aquari-OM is happening at Maui Ocean Center on Tuesday, April 9th. Attend a yoga class in the Open Ocean Exhibit with sharks, rays, and hundreds of fish. Take your yoga practice to a new level while being surrounded by the beauty of marine life. Don’t forget to bring a reusable water bottle! Reservations are required online. The class is 75-minutes. $20. 5:30pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maʻalaea Rd., Wailuku); aquari-OM.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Ocean Center

