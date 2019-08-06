‘Aha Mauliola – A Native Hawaiian Wellness Gathering at UHMC

‘Aha Mauliola – A Native Hawaiian Wellness Gathering will be at UHMC on Saturday, August 10th. Presented by Hui No Ke Ola Pono, Maui’s Native Hawaiian Health Care System invites all to their second annual event. There’ll be cultural workshops, informational booths, health screenings and speakers, free keiki dental services, entertainment, a keiki activity corner, silent auction, ‘ono food, crafts, and so much more. Free. 10am. University of Hawai‘i Maui College, (310 Ka’ahumanu Avenue, Kahului); 808-244-4647; hnkop.org
photo courtesy of Facebook/ Hui No Ke Ola Pono
For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events
Comments