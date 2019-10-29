A Celebration of Women at Makawao Union Church

A Celebration of Women is happening at Makawao Union Church on Saturday, November 2nd. PELT Women’s Collective’s first live event will be a high-energy and interactive workshop. Attendees will gain powerful tools for building self confidence and friendship with other self-identifying women on Maui. The event will be facilitated by Florabeth Coble, there’ll be music sets by Mana’o Radio’s DJ Krysti Kicks, and a dinner created by celebrity chef Kristin Micheals. Email or go online for more info. $55-$65. 4pm. Makawao Union Church’s Community Hall, (1445 Baldwin Ave.); [email protected]; peltcollective.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/PELT Women’s Collective

