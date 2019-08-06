Attend 808 Wellness Studio’s One Year Anniversary on Saturday, August 10th. To honor and celebrate their first year in business, all guests will be treated to private mini-sessions from a variety of health and wellness practitioners. Enjoy light alchemy, angel readings, sound healing, medium readings, massage, and more. There’ll also be free yoga classes at 9am, 11am, and 1pm. The blessing ceremony will be at 12pm. 808 Wellness: Healing Spa & Yoga Studio, (2439 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808wellness.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/808 Wellness

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events