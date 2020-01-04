Eh Brah! Leash laws are real!

Illustration by Ron Pitts

A message to narcissistic dog owners who feel privileged and allow their dogs to run free and defecate on the beach. That includes you, Sprecks residents. You let your dogs wander the beach far and wide while you enjoy your morning walk. I’ve watched them poop while you’re yards ahead totally oblivious. Then there’s the jerk who lets his dog crap in the shore break. Smh. Then there are idiots who apologize for their dog running over people napping on their towel. Leash laws are real. Don’t like leashes? Obedience train your dogs!



