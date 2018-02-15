Discovering The Classics with Papa Lopaka at Kihei Public Library

Discovering The Classics with Papa Lopaka will happen at the Kihei Public Library on Wednesday, Feb. 21. Papa Lopaka (Robert DeVinck) will present his guests with a dramatic reading of the Classics Illustrated Comic Book version of Charles Dickens’ A Tale of Two Cities. While Lopaka is reading, children can watch slides from the illustrated book on a large projected screen while learning more about the French Revolution. Light snacks will be provided. Free. 3-4pm. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St., Kihei); 808-875-6833; LibrariesHawaii.org

Photo courtesy Facebook/Robert DeVinck