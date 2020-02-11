World Whale Film Festival at Historic Iao Theater

The 2020 World Whale Film Festival will be at Historic Iao Theater on Friday, February 14th. The annual film event promotes visual storytellers that are passionate about humpback whales, the ocean, and wildlife conservation. Proceeds will benefit Pacific Whale Foundation’s mission to protect the oceans through science and advocacy. $10. 7pm. Historic Iao Theater, (300 Ma’alaea Rd., Wailuku); 808-249-8811; Mauiwhalefestival.org

