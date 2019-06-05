Celebrate World Oceans Day with your `ohana and join in the festivities on Saturday, June 8th. The fun-filled day will include live music with Hui o Na Wai ‘Eha, Marty Dread, and Maui Community Band. Hula lessons, Chef Diver presentation, face painting, interactive demos and exhibits, coconut weaving, pledges & selfie wall, and much more! BONUS: The first 200 guests who bring in a reusable cup will receive a free Wahi Hawaii bamboo straw and complimentary soft drink from Reef Cafe. $14.95+. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7075; Mauioceancenter.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Ocean Center

