Check out World Oceans Day Events with Pacific Whale Foundation on Saturday, June 8th. They’re hosting a slew of events for the community to support and enjoy including hula lessons, the “Pledgies & Selfies Wall,” “Chef Diver presentation,” face painting, interactive demos and exhibits, coconut weaving, treasure hunts, and more. There’ll also be live music with Na Wai Eha, Marty Dread, and Maui Community Band. Here’s an awesome family-friendly event for the Maui community! Go online for more info and a full schedule of events. Pacific Whale Foundation, 808-249-8811; pacificwhale.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Ocean Center

