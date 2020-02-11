Whale Tales at Ritz Carlton in Kapalua

2020 Whale Tales is happening at the Ritz Carlton in Kapalua from Friday, February 14th until Monday, February 17th. Hosted by Whale Trust, the 14th annual event will feature an international selection of whale researchers, conservationists, art, photography, live entertainment, and more. Here’s an amazing event to support during President’s Day Weekend in West Maui. Go online for more information. Free. 8am. The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, (1 Ritz-Carlton Drive, Kapalua); 808-572-5700; whaletales.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Ralph Pace Photography

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

Share this:

Comments

comments