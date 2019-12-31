There’s a West Maui Reef Restoration Volunteer Day at Polanui Hiu on Saturday, January 4th. The group meets monthly to help restore and protect the Na Papalimu O Piʻilani reef off of Lahaina’s coastline. The area has been showing significant signs of negative human impact due to sediment, recreational use, over harvesting, and poor water quality. Here’s your chance to become part of a group that is helping to preserve Maui for generations to come. 9am. Polanui Hiu HQ, (393 Front St., Lahaina); 808-276-5593.

photo courtesy of Facebook/Polanui Hiu Cmma

