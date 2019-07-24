There’s a West Maui Ocean Water Quality Presentation at Lahainaluna High School on Tuesday, July 30th. Attendees will learn about the findings, threats, and goals gathered by Hui O Ka Wai Ola. It’s an ocean water quality monitoring program co-managed by Maui Nui Marine Resource Council (MNMRC), The Nature Conservancy, and the West Maui Ridge to Reef Initiative. They’ll share the results of this two-year program. Free. 6pm. Lahaianaluna High School Cafeteria, (980 Lahainaluna Rd,); 808-707-5056; Huiokawaiola.com; mauireefs.org
photo courtesy of Facebook/MNMRC
