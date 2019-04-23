Volunteer on Hāmākua Lands will happen with PFW & Sierra Club of Maui omg Saturday, April 27th. The volunteer event is open to the public and occurs on the last Saturday of every month. Volunteers will meet at Ha‘iku Community Center and work on removing trash and keeping coastal trails open on 267 acres of Hāmākua land. Volunteers will have time for recreation, and are asked to bring gloves, hand tools, water, lunch, and sturdy shoes. Free. 9am-12:30pm. Haʻikū Community Center, (Pilialoha St, Ha‘iku); 808-856-8362; pacificwhale.org; mauisierraclub.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Sierra Club Maui group

