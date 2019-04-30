Attend Volunteer Day at Hawai‘i Nature Center on Saturday, May 4th. Residents, visitors, businesses, and civic groups are warmly invited to help maintain Maui’s Hawai‘i Nature Center campus in ‘Iao Valley. Tasks include site beautification, landscaping, and light construction projects. RSVP is required online. Free. 9am. Hawai‘i Nature Center, (875 ‘Iao Rd., Wailuku); hawaiinaturecenter.org/event/apr-work-day
photo courtesy of Facebook/Hawaii Nature Center
