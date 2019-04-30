Maui Time

You are here: Home / Entertainment / Conservation Events / Volunteer Day at Hawai‘i Nature Center

Volunteer Day at Hawai‘i Nature Center

by Leave a Comment

Attend Volunteer Day at Hawai‘i Nature Center on Saturday, May 4th. Residents, visitors, businesses, and civic groups are warmly invited to help maintain Maui’s Hawai‘i Nature Center campus in ‘Iao Valley. Tasks include site beautification, landscaping, and light construction projects. RSVP is required online. Free. 9am. Hawai‘i Nature Center, (875 ‘Iao Rd., Wailuku); hawaiinaturecenter.org/event/apr-work-day

photo courtesy of Facebook/Hawaii Nature Center

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

Comments

comments