There’s a Talk Story Session with Dr. Arthur Medeiros at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center on Thursday, September 26th. Dr. Medeiros of the Auwahi Forest Restoration Project has spent over three decades researching Hawaiian biota, and developing ecological restoration methods for native watershed forests. In addition, Dr. Medeiros founded the Leeward Haleakala Watershed Restoration Partnership and Pu‘u o Kali Wiliwili Reserve and has over 76 published scientific articles on related topics. Free. 5pm. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; huinoeau.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Arthur Medeiros
