Surfrider Foundation’s Ocean Guardian Awards Gala at Andaz Maui Resort

Surfrider Foundation’s Ocean Guardian Awards Gala will be at Andaz Maui Resort on Saturday, October 12th. For the fourth annual gala, attendees can celebrate the accomplishments of the 2019 Ocean Guardians: Campbell Farrell (Ocean Athlete category), Lucienne de Naie (Community Member), and Skyline Hawai‘i (Business). The evening will also include a silent auction, gourmet dinner, cash bar, and live music with ‘ukulele virtuoso Derick Sebastian. Tickets are on Eventbrite. $125+. 5:30pm. Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, (3550 Wailea Alanui Dr.); maui.surfrider.org
photo courtesy of Facebook/Surfrider Foundation
