Seed Banking: A Precious Species Depository Talk will be at Pukalani Community Center on Friday. February 22nd. The discussion is open to the public and will talk about long-term seed storage for Native Hawaiian plant seeds. Tamara Sherrill, executive director of Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, will speak about the importance of storing seeds in an economical and low-tech way. She’ll also talk about equipment, resources, and techniques for propagators to keep seeds alive longer. Free. 7pm. Pukalani Aquatic Center, Poolside room, (91 Pukalani Street, Pukalani); 8088704451; mnbg.org

photo courtesy of Dustin Palos