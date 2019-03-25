The Saving Ohia & Stopping Coqui Film Screening will be at Akaku Community Media on Thursday, March 28th. Presented by Adam Radford and Lissa Strohecker from Maui Invasive Species Committee, the short film will give updates about the current status of Hawai‘i’s sacred ‘Ōhi‘a Lehua tree, its cultural significance, and current threat from a condition called the “Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death” caused by fungal pathogens. The discussion will also provide more information about the ongoing environmental and economic threats of the coqui frogs on Maui. Free. 6pm. Akaku, (333 Dairy Road. St. 204, Kahului); akaku.org

photo courtesy of Flickr/Angie Shyrigh

