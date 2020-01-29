Run & Walk for Whales with Pacific Whale Foundation

The 40th Annual Run & Walk for Whales is happening on Saturday, February 1st. The annual fundraiser is one of Maui’s largest and most scenic running events. It’s open to all racing levels and abilities, and it’s the kickoff celebration for this year’s Maui Whale Festival. After the race, enjoy breakfast, awards, and live music with Marty Dread. All proceeds benefit Pacific Whale Foundation’s mission to protect the ocean through science and advocacy. $35. 7am. Pacific Whale Foundation, (300 Ma’alaea Rd., Maʻalaea); 808-249-8811; mauiwhalefestival.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/PWF

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events



Share this:

Comments

comments