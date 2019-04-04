Attend ‘Resiliency in the Face of Climate Change’ at Maui Ocean Center’s Sphere on Wednesday, April 10th. For this edition of SeaTalk, special guest Kristin Baja will present a talk about equitable resiliency, best management practices, and eco-friendly practices. Baja is the Urban Sustainability Directors Network’s climate resilience officer, responsible for helping cities identify strategic ways to advance climate resilience planning and implementation, and build a capacity to take action. Free. 6pm. Maui Ocean Center Sphere, (192 Ma‘alaea Rd., Wailuku); 808-270-7075; Mauioceancenter.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Kristen Baja

