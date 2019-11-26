There’s another Pint Night for the Birds at Maui Brewing Company in Lahaina on Friday, November 29th. The event is a fundraiser for Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project, and half of the pub profits will be directed to the organization – a Maui conservation nonprofit that researches and protects native bird species on Maui. Here’s a cool place to meet up with your friends this week! 21+. 6pm. Maui Brewing Company, (4405 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy, Lahaina); 808-669-3474; mauibrewingco.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project

