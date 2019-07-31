Attend Get Into Your Sanctuary Movie Night at Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary on Saturday, August 3rd. Guests will watch Humpback Whales, a film produced by MacGillivray Freeman. Set in Alaska, it shows the extraordinary journey into the mysterious world of one of nature’s most awe-inspiring marine mammals. See a close-up look at how humpback whales behave, communicate, and thrive in their natural environment. Free. 6:30pm. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-2818; mauisanctuary.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/NOAA National Marine Sanctuaries

