Attend the Moku ‘O Wailuku Ahupua’a Sign Project at Cameron Center on Monday, January 6th. Hosted by the Maui Food Technology Center, the second community meeting will give the public the opportunity to ask questions about the Wailuku Ahupuaʻa and give feedback. For more information, contact Vernon Kalanikau at 808-385-0731 or email MFTC at info@mauifoodtechnology.org. Free. 6pm. Cameron Center, (95 Mahalani St., Wailuku).

photo credit Linn Nishikawa

