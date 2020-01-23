Maui’s Native Forest Birds Talk at Makawao Public Library

There’s a Maui Native Forest Birds Talk at Makawao Public Library on Wednesday, January 29th. The public is invited to attend and learn more about what Maui Native Forest Bird Recovery Project is doing to protect and conserve Maui’s bird species and their habitats. Family-friendly. Find more information online. Free. 6:30pm. Makawao Public Library, (1159 Makawao Ave.); 808-573-8785; mauiforestbirds.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

Share this:

Comments

comments