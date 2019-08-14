There’s a Maui Kipahulu National Park Service Trip on Saturday, August 17th. Sponsored by the Friends of Haleakala National Park, it’s a three-day and two-night service project trip in Kipahulu. Volunteers will camp, and work will include planting, weeding, and helping at the plant nursery. Preference will be given to volunteers that can commit to all three days. Apply online. Free. 8am. Haleakala National Park Kipahulu District, (Kipahulu, Makawao); fhnp.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Haleakala National Park

