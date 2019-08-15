There’s a Maui Conservation Awareness Training at Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale Marine Sanctuary on Wednesday, August 21st. It’s a three-hour training that’s intended to introduce conservation ideals and practices for Maui tour guides, informal and formal educators, and the general public. They’ll focus on topics that include Maui’s watersheds, native plants and animals, and invasive species. Free. 9am-12pm. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale Marine Sanctuary Visitor Center, (726 S Kihei Rd.); mauimauka.org
photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Mauka Conservation Awareness Trainings
