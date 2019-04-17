Earth Day brings attention to the large number of threats to our planet’s health, and saving the planet is difficult work. This year’s Earth Day 2019 theme is “Protect Our Species,” but no matter your specific cause, there’s a great earth day related activity for you.

ART OF TRASH – Until Wed. Apr 24. One man’s trash is another man’s treasure! Centered around Earth Day, this phenomenal art exhibition brings the community together to focus on the theme of environmental awareness through recycling, reusing, and reinventing. See this showcase of how everyday objects that are usually discarded may be given new life through creative means. 10am-6pm each day. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-2524; Sharingalohamaui.org

CLEANING IT UP & STOPPING IT AT THE SOURCE – Thu. Apr 18. Did you know there are currently over 5.25-trillion pieces of trash and plastic in the world’s oceans? Join marine biologist Hannah Bernard and waterman Campbell Farrell in a discussion on the impact that plastic waste has on wildlife, cleanup efforts, and public awareness campaigns in progress. 6-7:30pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd. Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

SUNFLOWER CULTIVAR FIELD DAY – Thu. Apr 18. Join UH Maui Cooperative Extension for a floriculture field day! Take self-guided field tours of sunflower cultivars between 9am-1pm and see a presentation by Dr. Cynthia Nazario-Leary on how to grow various cultivars of sunflowers for cut flower production on Maui from 9:30-10:30am. There’ll also be a special plant sale and educational bee house tour hosted by Maui master gardener volunteers. For more information email [email protected] University of Hawai‘i Maui College, (310 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); Ctahr.hawaii.edu/uhmg/Maui

EARTH DAY GIVE BACK WITH PWF – Fri. Apr 19, Sat. Apr 20, Mon. Apr 22 & Wed. Apr 24. Offered by Pacific Whale Foundation, visitors and residents can spend a few hours giving back to the local community. Help remove invasive plant species and clear brush, weeds, and oceanside trails, restoring sand dunes, cleaning up litter, and helping restore critical native wildlife habitat while preserving a significant cultural site. Also enjoy access to “off the beaten trail” and learn about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. Bring water, sunscreen, bug repellent, and hat (for sun protection) and wear long pants and closed-toe shoes. Snacks and cold drinks provided. Schedule: Friday, 8am-12pm at Waihe‘e Coastal Dunes and Wetlands Refuge; Saturday, 9am-3:30pm at Honokowai Valley; Monday, 7:30-9am at various South Maui locations; Wednesday, 8:45-11:30am at O‘o Farm. Reserve by calling Pacific Whale Foundation at 808-249-8811 or email [email protected] Pacificwhale.org

EARTH DAY AT HONOLUA BAY CLEANUP – Sat. Apr 20. Malama Honolua and come out and pick up trash all over Lipoa Point and fill the dumpster between 8-11am. Hosted by the Save Honolua Coalition, Surfrider Foundation – Maui Chapter, Down The Hatch, and Les Potts. Volunteers will meet at the at the Honolua Bridge. Cleaning will be from Honolua to Honokohau. Some gloves and reusable bags will be provided. Bring sturdy shoes and reusable water bottles. Light refreshments will be provided by Down the Hatch and Breakwall Shave Ice Co. Savehonolua.com

GO GREEN WEST SIDE RECYCLING EVENT – Sat. Apr 20. Malama Maui Nui will be holding their Go Green recycling event from 9am-noon. On a first come, first served basis they will happily take: air conditioners, batteries (lead acid only), computers, dishwashers, dryers, microwaves, printers, refrigerators, scrap metal, stoves, televisions, tires ($10 donation per tire), washing machines, and water heaters. Volunteers and donations are welcome. Open to residents only (no commercial). Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); Malamamauinui.org

MAUI EARTH DAY FESTIVAL – Sun. Apr 21. No better way then to celebrate Earth Day then with an organic Easter egg hunt starting at 11am, along with fun keiki activities. The day will include two stages of live music featuring Youssou Sidibe, Fantuzzi, Village Pulse, Love Eternal, Awaleimoi, Maui Groove Ensemble, Joe Marshalla, Maria Christina, and more. There will also be environmental and social awareness organizations, a yoga pavilion, sound healing tent, silent disco, food, and vendors. $10. Free/keiki. VFW Post 385, (1136 Uluniu Rd., Kihei); Mauiearthday.org

ABOVE AND BELOW EARTH DAY CLEANUP – Mon. Apr 22. Divers, snorkelers, and beach cleanup volunteers are invited to join Extended Horizons to honor Earth Day 2019. Official site will be based on ocean and weather conditions. 7-11am. Extended Horizons, (Emerald Plaza, 94 Kupuohi St.); 808-667-0611; Extendedhorizons.com

CONCERT FOR THE EARTH – Mon. Apr 22. Makana will honor the earth by addressing the myth that humans are separate from the earth itself – we are not. Heart-felt songs explore our distorted relationship with Mother Earth, as well as songs that inspire a healthy, nurturing, and respectful relationships with our planet. There will also be food and eco-vendors. Gates open at 4pm. Good vibes. No drugs. No alcohol. $20. VFW Post 385, (1136 Uluniu Rd., Kihei); Mauiearthday.org

EARTH DAY BEACH CLEAN UP – Mon. Apr 22. Time to give a little bit of love back to the island that fills us with so much joy and happiness. Keep Maui Clean will be hosting a beach clean up, from 8-10am. For more information contact Greg or Jake at 808-298-7244 or 916-233-5413. Palauea (White Rock) Beach, (Wailea Alanui Dr.); Facebook.com/keepmauiclean808

EARTH DAY SCAVENGER HUNT – Mon. Apr 22. The annual Earth Day Scavenger Hunt themed “It’s All About Being Green” draws positive attention and raises awareness. Open to the 21+ community, the annual event will start at 6pm from Spanky’s Riptide. Participants will then stroll Lahaina town through local businesses and historic sites using different clues, with check-in at Down the Hatch and ending at The Dirty Monkey, where winners will be announced and prizes awarded. Cost is $100 entry fee per team (maximum of 4 people per team). All proceeds will go to benefit Honolua Bay clean-up efforts. Call, text, or email for more information or to pre-register. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 404-374-6149; [email protected]; Dthmaui.com

EARTH DAY SOUND BATH – Mon. Apr 22. Celebrate Mother Earth with divinely inspired chorus of healing vibrational sound. Christina and Paul will use sacred metal Tibetan singing bowls, created by Nepalese artisans and infused with blessings by Himalayan monks to sweep you away on a transcendent sound journey. During the sound bath, participants reach a harmonious sleep-like state while lying comfortably in savasana (corpse pose). Guided chakra meditation and aromatherapy are included. A limited number of mats and bolsters for use available. Blanket or shawl, pillow, and eye pillow are welcome to be infused with the blessed energy of the bowls. Ages 12 and up. Advance tickets are $25. $30 at the door. Doors open at 7:15pm and close at 7:30pm. Lumeria Maui, (1813 Baldwin Ave, Makawao); Shantiyogasound.com