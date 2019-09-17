Mālama Maui Nui to Kick-off Get the Drift and Bag It! 

Help Mālama Maui Nui Kick-off 2019’s Get the Drift and Bag It! on Saturday, Sep. 21. The public is invited to help them kick-off the first event of the month-long Get the Drift and Bag it Campaign. The event also happens to fall on International Coastal Cleanup Day, a day where communities from across the globe host beach clean-ups, collect data on litter, and support science-based solutions to support a healthier Earth and ocean. For more information, and to see a schedule of events, please call or go online. Free. 8am. Kahului Harbor, (Kahului Beach Rd.); 808-877-2524; malamamauinui.org/volunteer

photo courtesy of Facebook/Malama Maui Nui

