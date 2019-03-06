Attend the Malama Land & Sea Beach Cleanup at Cove Beach Park on Sunday, March 10th. Bring your family and friends to South Maui for a volunteer day with Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute. The public is asked to meet at Kalama Park’s Cove at 7:30am sharp. Pick up beach trash, take part in the scavenger hunt, and win contest prizes. Don’t forget to bring a reusable water bottle, and wear sturdy shoes and reef-safe sunscreen. Gloves, buckets, snacks, water, and coffee will be provided. Free. 7:30am. Cove Beach Park, (Cove Beach Park, Iliili Rd., Kihei); facebook.com/mocmarineinstitute

photo courtesy of Facebook/MOC Marine Institute

